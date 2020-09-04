ATF offers reward in investigation of shooting that killed 5-year-old Summerville girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the gunman responsible for killing a 5-year-old in Summerville last month.
Italia Lomelli-Graham, 5, was fatally shot on Aug. 6 at an apartment building in the 100 block of Langley Drive. She was struck by gunfire when someone fired multiple shots into the home. The child died later at an area hospital.
The ATF is assisting in this investigation along with the Summerville Police Department.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, by email at ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ReportIt app.
Those with information can also contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-285-7305 or 843-285-7042, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
