CCSD: voting to approve expanded services for online and in-person learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is discussing and voting on a proposed motion to expand services for online and in-person learning.
CCSD says they are planning on a Sept. 21 implementation date if the vote goes through.
For schools where a majority of students are learning online, the motion would engage CCSD personnel to work with non-profit organizations, faith-based groups community volunteers and families to arrange instructional support groups located in communities where families live.
CCSD says they are also voting on whether all in-person students will return five days per week with their Aug. 28 confirmed seating preferences.
K-8 students would return by Sept. 21, and high school students will return as soon as possible - but by at least the first week in October, CCSD says.
CCSD says if there are remaining students on the waitlist, they would be worked in as quickly as safe seating is available. In all instances the district says they will adhere to Safe Restart guidelines, safe seating capacities, and operate within state or district policies when making the necessary adjustments to teacher caseloads and assignments.
Teachers uncomfortable with returning to and providing in-person learning by September 21 may work with Human Resorces to apply for either FFCRA or FMLA, as applicable, CCSD says.
