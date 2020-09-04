Charleston County Coroner releases the name of McClellenville gunshot victim

Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in McClellanville where a Foy’s body was found in a vehicle parked in a yard. (Source: Live 5)
By Riley Bean | September 4, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 10:21 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in McClellanville.

Manuel Foy, 20, from McClellanville, died on the scene after being found in a vehicle.

Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a parked vehicle in a yard near 8532 Old Georgetown Road.

“The deceased male suffered from an apparent gunshot wound(s),” CCSO officials said. “Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.”

Investigators canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses, and the sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 743-7200.

