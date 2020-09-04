Charleston County Coroner releases the name of McClellenville gunshot victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in McClellanville.
Manuel Foy, 20, from McClellanville, died on the scene after being found in a vehicle.
Around 10 a.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to a parked vehicle in a yard near 8532 Old Georgetown Road.
“The deceased male suffered from an apparent gunshot wound(s),” CCSO officials said. “Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.”
Investigators canvassed the area for evidence and witnesses, and the sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 743-7200.
