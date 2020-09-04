Charleston County extends mask ordinance unanimously

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council says they have voted to extend their mask ordinance.
The council says they voted on Thursday night to extend their mask requirement ordinance for all unincorporated parts of Charleston County.
The extension will last for 20 days at which point they say they will reassess the ordinance.
The council says they voted unanimously because the potential health effects and health risks posed by COVID-19 still exist and COVID-19 continues to pose an actual or imminent health emergency for the citizens of Charleston County.
