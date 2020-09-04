The Citadel Sets Policies for Sept. 26 Football Game

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel Department of Athletics has announced its policies for the Sept. 26 home games against Eastern Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium. The game will be streamed on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.
The Citadel has received approval for a football attendance plan by the South Carolina Department of Commerce.
As part of the plan, Johnson Hagood Stadium capacity will be reduced to 27-percent (3,081), based on six feet of social distance among outdoor seating pods. Ticket holders will be asked to sit in pods the size of their party in specified sections. Capacity will be limited to season-ticket holders, suite holders and club level ticket holders. No individual game tickets will be sold.
Season ticket holders who have not made a decision on their 2020 season tickets, must do so immediately by clicking HERE.
Stadium Safety Measures
- Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.
- Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking. Social distancing will be enforced.
- Fans will also not be permitted on the field after the game.
- Fans will be seated in pods the size of their party. Pods cannot exceed six people
- Gates will be designated either entry or exit only.
- Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early.
- Will Call will open two hours prior to kickoff.
- Clear bag policy is in effect.
- Wanding will occur at all entrances.
- No stadium re-entry.
Club Level/Suites/Altman Center
- Capacity for the Club Level will be reduced to 50-percent.
- Suites and Club Level will open two hours prior to kickoff.
- Stairwells will be opened to access the club level and suites.
- Fans are encouraged to enter the stadium early.
- For Altman Center Pass Holders, you must enter through the stadium gates first and access the AAC via the west side stairway and exit via the east side stairway.
- The front doors to the Altman Center will only be used for elevator access for handicapped patrons with AAC credentials.
- The balcony will be closed for the entire game.
Ticketing
- Tickets will use touchless scanning.
- Season ticket holders will have a designated section for seating.
Parking/Tailgating
- Designated lots will be open to TCBF donors who have received tickets for this game.
- Donors at the Colonel’s Level and above will have access to park in the Altman Athletic Center, Nation Guard and City Gym lots. Donors at the President’s Level and below will have access to P Lot parking. VIP lot recipients who plan to attend the game will also receive their designated pass.
- When parking, we ask that fans leave a space between each car to adhere to social distancing recommendations; Therefore, parking for all lots is first come, first serve.
- Lots will open three hours prior to kickoff.
- Face coverings are encouraged to and from parking areas.
- Free parking available in the MUSC lot. A ticket to the game is required to enter the parking lot.
- Based on DHEC recommendations, tailgating is discouraged.
- Tents are prohibited.