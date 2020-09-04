Deputies: Homeowners escape injury when shots fired into their home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say shots fired from a Goose Creek apartment complex hit a nearby house while people were inside.
Investigators say the homeowners were not injured.
Deputies say the shots were fired Aug. 25 from the Marrington Village complex off Redbank Road. Investigators say the bullets went through a fence that separates the complex from a house on Surfside Drive.
Rayford and Cindy Whitehead were home when the shots were fired just before five in the afternoon.
“I heard the first shot and I thought fireworks, that’s when I heard the other six shots,” Rayford Whitehead said Friday.
He went into the backyard and saw bullet holes in the fence. There also were bullet marks in the brick and on his pool.
“Luckily the pool was able to absorb those three rounds,” he said.
Another bullet went through the bedroom window. It wound up inside a wall.
Cindy Whitehead says she was in that room moments earlier.
“Nobody got hurt thankfully, but that was a bad situation,” Cindy Whitehead said.
“I was shocked and then the one in the house really shocked me because my wife had just took a shower and left out of that room,” Rayford Whitehead said.
“I don’t feel we were targeted, I mean there’s no reason for that,” Cindy Whitehead said.
The sheriff’s office agrees and believes the shooter was targeting someone inside the complex.
The Whiteheads asked the apartment complex to put cameras on the fence behind their house but they haven’t gotten an answer.
The apartment complex has not yet responded to a request for comment.
