Fatal crash shuts down Hwy. 17 Alt. in Dorchester Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a fatal crash blocked all lanes of U.S. Highway 17-Alt in Dorchester County. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | September 4, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 4:26 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a fatal crash blocked all lanes of U.S. Highway 17-Alt in Dorchester County.

Troopers say drivers coming from Summerville should make a left onto Dorchester road, then make a right onto SC-165, and then another right onto SC-61 to get back onto 17-Alt.

Those coming from Walterboro should make a left onto Highway 61, then another left onto SC-165, and then a right onto Dorchester Road to get back onto Highway 17-Alt.

