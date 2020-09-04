Fatal crash shuts down Hwy. 17 Alt. in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a fatal crash blocked all lanes of U.S. Highway 17-Alt in Dorchester County.
Troopers say drivers coming from Summerville should make a left onto Dorchester road, then make a right onto SC-165, and then another right onto SC-61 to get back onto 17-Alt.
Those coming from Walterboro should make a left onto Highway 61, then another left onto SC-165, and then a right onto Dorchester Road to get back onto Highway 17-Alt.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.