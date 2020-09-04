FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat possible Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 Weather team declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of the heat index surpassing 100 degrees.
The National Weather Service has not issued a heat advisory, but the heat index for the Tri-County, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties could reach as high as 104 degrees because of the combination of high temperatures and high humidity.
People should drink plenty of fluids, stay inside an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine and check on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Those who work or spend time outside during a heat advisory should take extra precautions:
- When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
- To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. A heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.
