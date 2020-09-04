FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat index near 105 this afternoon, relief from heat ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures should climb about 10 degrees above normal! Highs should peak in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index near 105. Take breaks as needed and stay hydrated. High pressure will remain in control and will keep the rain chance out of the forecast the rest of the day. A cold front will approach tomorrow and increase the chance for a few showers and storms into the afternoon and evening hours. The temperatures will cool Sunday and Monday and it won’t feel nearly as humid! In fact Sunday and Monday mornings should feel very pleasant.
In the tropics we are watching three areas for potential development. One is barely moving west through the east-central Atlantic. It will gradually develop over the next 5 days with a medium chance of development. The area behind this system could actually help fuel its growth. This area will pass to the north of the first area we are watching and has a high chance of development. The disturbance could become Paulette next week. A wave is forecast to move off Africa soon and has a medium chance for development in the next 5 days.
TODAY: FIRST ALERT DAY, heat index near 105; HIGH: 90.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm & humid; LOW: 76.
TOMORROW: Slight shower and storm chance in the afternoon; HIGH: 92.
SUNDAY Noticeably cooler with chance for isolated shower and storm; HIGH: 87.
LABOR DAY: Cooler start with more sunshine; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.