FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat index near 105 this afternoon, relief from heat ahead

In the tropics we are watching three areas for potential development. One is barely moving west through the east-central Atlantic. It will gradually develop over the next 5 days with a medium chance of development. The area behind this system could actually help fuel its growth. This area will pass to the north of the first area we are watching and has a high chance of development. The disturbance could become Paulette next week. A wave is forecast to move off Africa soon and has a medium chance for development in the next 5 days.