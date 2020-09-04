Police: Man killed in downtown shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Police say a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood of downtown Charleston.
Officers say a 24-year-old man was shot on Conroy Street at around 6:52 p.m. Thursday.
While en route to the call of gunshots fired, police say they were advised that a victim was being transported by EMS to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital.
Police say the victim later died from his injuries while at the hospital.
Detectives say this is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
