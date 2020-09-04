Police: Shoplifter threatened to stab store security officer

An incident report states a loss prevention officer at the store noticed a shopper grab a Pepsi and bag of potato chips and walk out of the grocery store side of the building without paying for the items. The employee told police he confronted the shopper on the sidewalk and told him he needed to return the items. After initially denying knowledge of what the officer was talking about, the man handed over the drink and chips and then began reaching into his waistband, the report states. The man threatened to stab the employee before running away.