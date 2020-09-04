Police: Shoplifter threatened to stab store security officer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are trying to find a man they say tried to steal from Walmart then threatened to stab a store employee.
It happened Thursday around 5:30 p.m. at the Wando Crossing store.
An incident report states a loss prevention officer at the store noticed a shopper grab a Pepsi and bag of potato chips and walk out of the grocery store side of the building without paying for the items. The employee told police he confronted the shopper on the sidewalk and told him he needed to return the items. After initially denying knowledge of what the officer was talking about, the man handed over the drink and chips and then began reaching into his waistband, the report states. The man threatened to stab the employee before running away.
Police conducted a track on the man with a K-9 officer and reviewed surveillance footage from the store. The report states a knife is visible in the man’s hand in the surveillance footage.
The incident report said the man appeared to be in his 40s or 50s with a thin build. He appeared to have tattoos on his arms, but they cannot be made out in the video, the report states.
Authorities have not released surveillance images from the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Mount Pleasant Police at 843-884-4176.
