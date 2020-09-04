S.C. reports 1,511 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,511 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, an increase of nearly 500 over Thursday’s new case total.
It is the highest single day total reported since July 30, which listed 1,636 new cases. Since Aug. 10, there have been only five days, counting Friday, when the number of new cases reached four digits.
Friday’s report also included 34 probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 37 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 121,378 probable cases to 1,947, confirmed deaths to 2,706, and 140 probable deaths.
The following is an updated breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here is a breakdown of the latest newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:
Here is a list of the latest confirmed and probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 and listed by county:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.