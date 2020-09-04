S.C. reports 1,511 new COVID-19 cases, 37 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,511 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, an increase of nearly 500 over Thursday’s new case total. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | September 4, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 4:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,511 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, an increase of nearly 500 over Thursday’s new case total.

It is the highest single day total reported since July 30, which listed 1,636 new cases. Since Aug. 10, there have been only five days, counting Friday, when the number of new cases reached four digits.

Friday’s report also included 34 probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 37 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 121,378 probable cases to 1,947, confirmed deaths to 2,706, and 140 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,046,613
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 8,261
Percent Positive in latest test results 18.3%

The following is an updated breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,861 69
Berkeley County 4,852 79
Charleston County 14,153 227
Colleton County 904 38
Dorchester County 3,608 78
Georgetown County 1,710 36
Orangeburg County 2,851 103
Williamsburg County 1,198 37

Here is a breakdown of the latest newly-confirmed and probable cases reported by county:

Here is a list of the latest confirmed and probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 and listed by county:

