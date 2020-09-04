Some teachers may have to return to school despite virtual option preference

“In a handful of our schools, we have more teachers wishing to teach virtually than we can support as we bring those students from virtual to in-person, so but there are going to have to be some difficult conversations,” Postlewait said. “We care deeply about teachers and we will do everything we can to support them. if they have a new baby at home or an elderly parent if they have a circumstance that warrants special consideration, we absolutely will take that under consideration.”