Teacher unexpectedly dies in classroom in Burke County, N.C.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher unexpectedly died in her classroom Wednesday in Burke County.
Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Larry Putnam sent a message to staff about the passing of Cindy Grindstaff, a fifth grade teacher at W.A. Young Elementary.
Grindstaff was 50 and had taught for 20 years.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share some sad news. This morning at W.A. Young Elementary, Ms. Cindy Grindstaff, 5th grade teacher, unexpectedly passed away in her classroom. I ask that you keep Cindy’s sister, Tracy Poole, 5th grade teacher at Hildebran and her family in your prayers. Arrangements will be fourthcoming”
Officials say there were no children at the school, and they were not doing zoom meetings or virtual learning at the time, so no children saw this.
There’s no official word on cause of death, but it appears to have been a medical issue, officials say.
