Troopers: Fatal Crash on Williamsburg County’s Morrisville Road

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a car crash in Williamsburg County
Troopers say the vehicle was traveling on Morrisville Road at around 1:35 a.m. Friday, when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Highway Patrol says the driver was driving by themselves and died on the scene.
Troopers say to contact The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office for more information on the victim.
