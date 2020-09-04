Troopers investigate crash involving Myrtle Beach police vehicle; 2 hurt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Myrtle Beach police vehicle.
The crash happened around 8: 30 p.m. Friday at Kings Highway and 6th Avenue South. At one point, part of the road was blocked but has been reopened.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a motorcycle was going southbound on Kings Highway when it hit the back of one vehicle and then hit the police cruiser that was beside the first car.
The two people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Collins said those were the only injuries associated with the crash.
