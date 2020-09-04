Woodland alum Barnett released by Patriots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Woodland alum Michael Barnett was released by the Patriots on Thursday, less than 2 weeks after the team signed him to a deal.
The 23-year-old signed with New England back on August 24th to his first professional contract.
Barnett went undrafted in April after spending the last 5 seasons at Georgia.
The defensive end played in 46 games over the last 5 seasons collecting 47 tackles. The 23-year-old started 6 games his senior season in Athens and had 23 tackles.
Barnett was a 4-star prospect coming out of Woodland in 2014. He was the 2nd ranked defensive end in the state his senior season and played in the 2014 Shrine Bowl.
