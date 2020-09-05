Battery Maintain Unbeaten Streak in 1-1 Draw Against Miami FC

Whether it was the south Florida heat or the first time playing on artificial turf this season, it took much of the first half for the Battery to find their footing again in the first match on the road since August 19th. The Miami FC put pressure on early, showing an energy on the attack unremiscent to the last time these teams played. As early as the 4′ minute mark, Miami nearly scored, but a deflected shot off Battery keeper Joe Kuzminsky allowed defender Leland Archer to kick it away for safety. The Miami side nearly struck twice through the first 45′ as Romario Williams put a shot off a left cross past Kuzminsky into the net but was called back for offsides. Williams almost struck again six minutes later as he took a pass past the Battery back line but shot just over the right corner of the net. While the Battery struggled to put something together in the attacking zone, a brief scare came when Romario Piggot went down, but Stavros Zarokostas came on as Coach Mike Anhaeuser’s first sub for the evening which proved to be a fortuitous change come the second half. For the Battery through the first 45′, the highlight of the night was Joe Kuzminsky’s battling at the goal line with multiple punches and blocks that kept Charleston in the game.