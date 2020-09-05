Doctor warns of Labor Day spreading coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Medical professionals are asking everyone to take it easy over Labor Day weekend. Doctor Kenneth Perry is the Assistance Medical Director of the Trident Medical Center Emergency Department. He says South Carolina has done a good job in recent weeks to reduce the number of coronavirus cases, but cautions a spike could be imminent depending on how the weekend goes.
“If you look back at the last few months when we really had issues and our case numbers went up, it seems to really be around that one to two-week mark after the Fourth of July or after Memorial Day,” Perry said.
With many students heading back to school next week, Perry says it is important to keep masks on and to continue to social distance because those students are about to be around a lot more people.
“If we can keep this weekend from causing us from having a lot of cases in the next few weeks, we may actually do pretty well going into the fall,” Perry said. “This is really the last major weekend to get through to allow us to get back to some semblance of normalcy as school starts in the next few weeks.
Recently, the federal government has told states to be prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of October.
at the earliest. Many doctors suggest that timeline may be too optimistic and even if it is not that does not mean everyone will be able to get a dose by the end of the year.
“Vaccines, even the ones we have had viruses for in the past, take a while for everyone in the community to have it,” Perry said.
Perry is not saying stay indoors and hunker down. In fact, he says it is a good idea to get out in the sun this weekend, albeit safely.
“I don’t necessarily know if there is a connection to vitamin D and killing the coronavirus, but I will certainly tell you there is great data to support getting out in the sunlight and getting the vitamin D is going to do great things for your mental health.”
He does offer a word warning. Labor Day often comes with increased rates of heat-related illnesses. The best way to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke is to hydrate well before heading outside.
“We certainly want to remind everybody that it’s not just water that you need to stay well hydrated,” Perry said. “Things that have electrolytes in them – things like Pedialyte or Gatorade – will help you make sure you stay really well hydrated.”
He says watch out for confusion as a sigh of a heat-related illness. If someone’s temperature is elevated and they are confused, Perry says, take them to medical professionals for evaluation.
