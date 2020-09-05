FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chance returns followed by a pleasant break from the heat

In the tropics we are watching three area. One is very disorganized and now stationary in the tropical Atlantic. This area of low pressure will eventually fall apart. The area behind this system will gradually develop during the next 5 days and possibly become the next tropical depression as early as tomorrow or Monday. We are also monitoring a wave off the coast of Africa the now has a high-end chance of developing in the next five days. There are no immediate threat to the area, but as we approach the peak of hurricane season continue to have your plans in place and stay informed.