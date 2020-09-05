FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chance returns followed by a pleasant break from the heat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will clear the Lowcountry later this afternoon and push in some cooler and drier air overnight! An abundance of sunshine will give way to more clouds later this afternoon and highs will peak in he low 90s with a heat index near 100. Some showers and storms should develop later this afternoon and evening. The best chance will be just in from the coast for the earlier afternoon hours, then shift inland throughout the day. A storm or two could become strong. This activity will diminish later tonight.
A gorgeous evening is on tap for areas not seeing any lingering showers. Some drier air will make for a more pleasant night with temps already falling a bit more quickly. Overnight lows will cool to near 70 along the coast with upper 60s inland! Tomorrow morning will feel great compared to what we have been feeling. High temps tomorrow will trend about 5 degrees cooler, not a big chance, but because of the lower humidity it will definitely be noticeable. Drier air will stick around tomorrow and Labor Day. The chance for some showers and more clouds will be just along the coastline.
In the tropics we are watching three area. One is very disorganized and now stationary in the tropical Atlantic. This area of low pressure will eventually fall apart. The area behind this system will gradually develop during the next 5 days and possibly become the next tropical depression as early as tomorrow or Monday. We are also monitoring a wave off the coast of Africa the now has a high-end chance of developing in the next five days. There are no immediate threat to the area, but as we approach the peak of hurricane season continue to have your plans in place and stay informed.
TODAY: Increasing clouds with chance for a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening; HIGH: 91.
TONIGHT: Pleasant and not as warm; LOW: 72.
TOMORROW: Noticeably cooler, sun and clouds with an isolated shower; HIGH: 85.
LABOR DAY; Noticeably cooler, sun and clouds with an isolated shower; HIGH: 86
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
