Lexington standoff ongoing after deputy shot, neighbors should stay indoors

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A standoff at a home in Lexington County is ongoing as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday after a deputy was shot while responding to the scene.
The standoff is happening in the Manchester Park subdivision, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. That’s off Old Barnwell Road near Shirway Road.
Deputies were called to the home by a woman who said she was in a fight with her husband. She was able to get to a neighbor’s house and is safe.
When deputies got on scene around 4:30 p.m., one deputy was shot in the upper body, LCSD said. The deputy was rushed to the hospital but is expected to be released later in the day.
Officials say the suspect is still barricaded in the home and they believe he is alone. They have made contact with the man and are working to negotiate with him.
Some neighbors reported hearing an explosion or loud noise -- deputies said that was part of their efforts to make contact with the man.
LCSD says neighbors need to stay indoors while the standoff continues.
State, county and local agencies are currently on the scene.
This story will be updated. Check back for updates.
