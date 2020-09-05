Police: 2 arrested after attempted murder at Orangeburg Co. auto shop

NORTH, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the town of North, South Carolina say they have arrested two people after a man was shot in the abdomen at North Transmission and Auto.
Dante Lucretius Harley, 19, has been arrested for attempted murder possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the North Police Department said in a post on Facebook.
Officers say they also arrested a 16-year-old minor in connection with the shooting.
Police say they first responded to reports of gunshots near North’s First Citizens Bank at around 4:25 p.m. Friday.
Officers say that when they arrived, they realized that the shots had been fire next door at North Transmission and Auto.
The Facebook post states that 37-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen but had EMS transport the man to a trauma center in Columbia.
Police say the victim is in critical condition after completing surgery.
