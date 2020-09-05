Police seek help solving early morning West Ashley shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a shooting in the Wespanee neighborhood of West Ashley.
Officers say they responded to the 1800 block of Carriage Lane at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving calls about a gunshot victim laying on the ground.
When police arrived at the scene, they say the found the victim in an apartment complex parking lot, where upon EMS transported them to the Medical University of South Carolina hospital.
Charleston Police are asking anyone with information about the incident call 843-743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
