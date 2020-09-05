S.C. reports 918 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

By Riley Bean | September 5, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT - Updated September 5 at 1:08 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 918 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including 168 reported across Lowcountry counties.

Saturday’s report also included 16 probable cases, 32 deaths and 0 probable death attributable to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,313, probable cases to 1,976, confirmed deaths to 2,738, and 139 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,058,938
Total tests reported to DHEC on Saturday 7,249
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.7%

The following is an updated breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,861 67
Berkeley County 4,845 78
Charleston County 14,134 227
Colleton County 908 38
Dorchester County 3,605 80
Georgetown County 1,711 36
Orangeburg County 2,856 102
Williamsburg County 1,195 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:

