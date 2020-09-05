S.C. reports 918 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 918 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including 168 reported across Lowcountry counties.
Saturday’s report also included 16 probable cases, 32 deaths and 0 probable death attributable to COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,313, probable cases to 1,976, confirmed deaths to 2,738, and 139 probable deaths.
The following is an updated breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Saturday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Saturday are below:
