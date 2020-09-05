Shelby Rogers advances to 4th round of the US Open

NEW YORK (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers is moving on to the 4th round of the US Open for the first time in her career after picking up a straight-sets win over fellow American Madison Bringle on Friday night.
Rogers advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 victory to continue her streak of not having lost a set in the tournament.
She’ll face her toughest test in the next round against 6th seed Petra Kvitova. If Rogers pulls off the upset in that match, she’ll tie her best ever showing in a major championship with a spot in the quarterfinals. She reached that level at the French Open in 2016.
First though, Rogers will play in the 2nd round of the doubles tournament on Saturday with her partner Jessica Pegula, who lost to Kvitova on Friday night.
