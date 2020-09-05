Two dead following crash in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have died and a third person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Berkeley County Saturday morning.
The crash happened on College Park Road at around 8:05, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
An investigation by state troopers revealed that a car that was traveling east on College Park crossed the center line and hit a car in the oncoming lane traveling west.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the car traveling west was taken to an area hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. Both occupants of this car were reportedly wearing their seatbelt, whereas the driver in the car traveling east reportedly was not.
