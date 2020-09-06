Another upset puts Shelby Rogers in the US Open quarterfinals

September 6, 2020 - Shelby Rogers reacts to beating Petra Kvitova during a women's singles match at the 2020 US Open. (Photo by Pete Staples/USTA) (Source: Pete Staples/USTA)
By Kevin Bilodeau | September 6, 2020 at 8:25 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 8:25 PM

NEW YORK (WCSC) - For just the 2nd time in her career, Shelby Rogers will be playing in the quarterfinals of a major championship.

It took the Lowcounty native all she had and more.

Rogers fought off 4 match points en route to an upset of 6th seed Petra Kvitova on Sunday, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

For Rogers, the win means she advances to the quarterfinals for the first time at the US Open and the first time at a major since she did it at the French Open in 2016.

She’ll play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

