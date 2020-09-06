Another upset puts Shelby Rogers in the US Open quarterfinals

NEW YORK (WCSC) - For just the 2nd time in her career, Shelby Rogers will be playing in the quarterfinals of a major championship.
It took the Lowcounty native all she had and more.
Rogers fought off 4 match points en route to an upset of 6th seed Petra Kvitova on Sunday, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.
For Rogers, the win means she advances to the quarterfinals for the first time at the US Open and the first time at a major since she did it at the French Open in 2016.
She’ll play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
