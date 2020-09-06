Charleston Police searching for missing juvenile

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for information that could help locate a juvenile that has been reported missing.
Evelyn Carl,16, reportedly ran away from her home overnight between Saturday and Sunday. Her mother believes she could be in Moncks Corner.
Carl was last seen wearing a black hoodie and possibly tan pants. Police say she doesn’t have a phone.
Police say Carl recently dyed her hair brown.
Anyone with information on Carl’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
