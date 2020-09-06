Harvick takes Southern 500 after leaders Elliott, Truex bump

Blaney’s title chances took a hit just hours before the first playoff race began. His Team Penske Ford was found with improper ballast during inspection and NASCAR docked the team 10 points and sent him to the back of the field from his seventh-place starting spot. Blaney’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, was also suspended for the race. Team Penske said the weight is usually there before the engine is installed and was mistakenly not removed Things didn’t get much better for Blaney during the race as he fell two laps down after a flat tire at the start of stage two. He ended 24th.