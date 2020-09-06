Savannah Police search for suspect in sexual assault

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Detectives with Savannah Police’s Special Victim’s Unit are looking to identify a man they say sexually assaulted a woman on Broughton Street early Saturday morning.
Police say the woman was walking alone on Broughton Street at 4 a.m. when the suspect grabbed her, forced her to the ground, and assaulted her.
A person nearby heard screaming and was able to help the woman escape from the man. He was last seen running away on foot toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and then west on Bryan Street.
The man is described by police as a 6′0″ black man weighing between 175-195 pounds. He is said to be stocky and balding. He was wearing light-colored cargo shorts, a dark-colored shirt, and dark shoes. He is estimated to be between 30 and 40 years of age.
Anyone with information on the incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime. More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm
