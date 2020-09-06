S.C. reports 603 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 918 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including 145 reported across Lowcountry counties. (Source: AP)
By Riley Bean | September 6, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT - Updated September 6 at 12:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 918 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, including 145 reported across Lowcountry counties.

Saturday’s report also included 6 probable cases, 10 deaths and 0 probable death attributable to COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 122,944, probable cases to 2,008, confirmed deaths to 2,748, and 139 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,066,496
Total tests reported to DHEC on Sunday 4,774
Percent Positive in latest test results 12.6%

The following is an updated breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,904 67
Berkeley County 4,856 78
Charleston County 14,183 227
Colleton County 911 38
Dorchester County 3,620 81
Georgetown County 1,715 36
Orangeburg County 2,868 103
Williamsburg County 1,203 37

Confirmed and probable cases reported on Sunday are below:

0906_COVID-19_Case_and_Prob... by Live 5 News

Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Sunday are below:

0906_COVID-Death-Summary_9-... by Live 5 News



