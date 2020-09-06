SLED identifies Lexington Co. officer-involved shooting suspect

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred yesterday evening.
Officials say the shots were fired between 70-year-old Mark Louis Cote and a deputy from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department who was responding to a domestic violence call.
The deputy was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Following the exchange of gunfire, Cote retreated into his home with his firearm and a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement ensued. After 12 hours, Cote surrendered and was taken into custody.
No physical injuries were found on Cote but he was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.
This is an ongoing investigation. As such, no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for any information about their deputy.
The incident in Lexington County was the 30th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020 and the second officer-involved shooting this year involving Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
In 2019, there were 45 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina, two of which involved the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
