Two teenagers taken to hospital following North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting at a North Charleston Waffle House Sunday.
At approximately 6:00 p.m., North Charleston Police officers responded to the parking lot of the Waffle House at 6907 Dorchester Road in reference to a shooting.
When officers got there officers, they reported noting finding any suspects or victims, but a short time later two people came in for treatment at a local express care facility with gunshot wounds. The two individuals, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old man, were then transported to an area hospital for further treatment.
This is a developing story, check back for more details.
