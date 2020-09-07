Deputies arrest man in hit and run that killed bicyclist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Adams Run after receiving an anonymous tip about the vehicle.
Chester Anderson, Jr. is charged with leaving the scene of a collision with a death, according to court documents.
The charges are related to a hit and run on Friday night on Mitchell Road in Adams Run.
An anonymous tip led deputies to the vehicle, which had damage consistent with the collision and evidence collected at the scene of the crash, court documents stated.
An affidavit states Anderson admitted to driving and striking “an object” in the roadway around the time of the collision.
Dpeuties say the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. The bicyclist died at the scene, deputies said.
A judge denied bond for Anderson, according to jail records. He was being held at the Al Canon Detention Center.
EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this story misidentified the fatal crash as involving a different Adams Run incident. The incident in question happened on Sept. 4 on Mitchell Road.
