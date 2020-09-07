FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Labor Day last mainly dry day of the week; Soggy 1st week of school ahead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A coastal trough paired with some upper level energy will put an end to the drier mornings we’ve enjoyed! Tomorrow will feel more muggy with a greater rain chance. This Labor Day will be the last mainly dry day. A spotty shower is possible along the coast today, but expect most areas to stay dry under a lot of clouds. Highs will rise to near 86 degrees- feeling similar to yesterday. Tomorrow the rain chance will be on the rise throughout the day. Make sure the kids have the umbrella as the head back to school. Temperatures should trend slightly below normal thanks to the added clouds and rain. Mid-week a coastal trough remains in place and factor in a tropical disturbance shifting west to the U.S., a soggy Wednesday and Thursday is likely. Rain chances will stay elevated throughout the school and work week.
In the tropics we are now tracking to tropics depressions. TD 17 and TD 18 are in the Atlantic. Both are forecast to become a storm this week. TD 18 will soon become a tropical storm and could become a hurricane by the end of the week. These storms are too far out to tell what the path would be, but all models show both areas responding to a weakness in the ridge and curving north. This is great to see, but we will have to monitor how they progress. An area southwest of Bermuda will move closer to the U.S. and has a low-end chance of development, but will help increase the chance for unsettled weather along the east coast. A tropical wave is moving off the Coast of Africa and had a low-end chance for development. We will continue to monitor. Now is a great time to have you hurricane plan and kit in order. There are not any concerns for the Lowcountry, but this is definitely the season to prepare.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower; HIGH: 86.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mainly dry; LOW: 70.
TOMORROW: Chance for scattered rain and storms; HIGH: 85.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain and storms likely; HIGH: 86.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
