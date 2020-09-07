FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Labor Day last mainly dry day of the week; Soggy 1st week of school ahead

In the tropics we are now tracking to tropics depressions. TD 17 and TD 18 are in the Atlantic. Both are forecast to become a storm this week. TD 18 will soon become a tropical storm and could become a hurricane by the end of the week. These storms are too far out to tell what the path would be, but all models show both areas responding to a weakness in the ridge and curving north. This is great to see, but we will have to monitor how they progress. An area southwest of Bermuda will move closer to the U.S. and has a low-end chance of development, but will help increase the chance for unsettled weather along the east coast. A tropical wave is moving off the Coast of Africa and had a low-end chance for development. We will continue to monitor. Now is a great time to have you hurricane plan and kit in order. There are not any concerns for the Lowcountry, but this is definitely the season to prepare.