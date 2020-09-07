Homicide victim found during investigation into missing person

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police say a homicide victim has been found during an investigation into a missing person.
At 10 a.m., officers responded to 3825 Ladson Road for a missing persons incident.
“After speaking to the complainant, officers began searching the immediate area,” NCPD officials said.
A short time later, the body of a male subject was located near one of the apartment buildings, a report states.
“At this time, the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” police said.
The deceased has not been identified.
