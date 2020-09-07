Huger community comes together after historic church is destroyed in flames

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Huger community is coming together after a fire destroyed one of the town’s oldest churches.
On Monday, some of the church’s members and others in the community went through what was left of the building.
Rev. Shawn Chestnut has been the pastor of the church for almost five years. She said the church itself has been around for more than 100 years.
“A lot of great memories, a lot of weddings, funerals, choir rehearsals, and just a lot of good times behind these walls,” Chestnut said. “It just made me very sad when I drove up and saw that the church was engulfed in flames.”
One of the only things they were able to salvage was a slightly burnt bible that was still intact.
Although the church building is a loss, church members say that they will bounce back.
Anthony Moore grew up in the Huger church. He said it was heartbreaking when he first heard the news. He believes they will be able to overcome this.
“This cannot stop us, and we can’t let this break us. Yes, it hurts but we will move on. We will press forward,” Moore said. “We need everyone in this particular time to keep us in your hearts, keep us in your prayers.”
The church has set up a link for money donations. To visit that website, click here.
You can also head to discover.givelify.com and search for the New Hope United Methodist Church in Huger, SC.
