Mobile home fire kills 2 people, 2 dogs

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fire near Walterboro Monday morning killed two people and their dogs, firefighters say.
Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded at approximately 7:58 a.m. to a house fire in the 200 block of Edgewood Street.
The fire took place in a single-wide mobile home and firefighters forced their way into the home and found heavy fire conditions, according to the agency’s Facebook page.
Firefighters found two victims inside the home. Two dogs also died in the fire and were buried on the scene by firefighters.
Firefighters say it took approximately 10 minutes to bring the fire under control but that the home suffered substantial damage.
Investigators say the fire cause appeared to be electrical.
The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victims, who firefighters say are the second and third fire fatalities in the county this year.
