S.C. reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

S.C. reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 590 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday. (Source: AP)
By Riley Bean | September 7, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated September 7 at 12:19 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 590 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Monday’s report also included 19 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 19 confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,552, probable cases to 2,055, confirmed deaths to 2,767, and 140 probable deaths.

COVID-19 TESTING TOTALS
Total tests conducted in South Carolina 1,075,129
Total tests reported to DHEC 5,256
Percent Positive in latest test results 11.2%

The following is an updated breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:

LOWCOUNTRY COUNTIES REPORT TOTAL POSITIVE CASES TOTAL DEATHS
Beaufort County 4,956 70
Berkeley County 4,900 79
Charleston County 14,304 230
Colleton County 919 38
Dorchester County 3,644 82
Georgetown County 1,729 37
Orangeburg County 2,894 106
Williamsburg County 1,217 37

Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable cases reported:

COVID-19_Case_and_Probable_... by Live 5 News

This list contains the locations and age range of the confirmed and probable deaths reported:

COVID-Death-Summary_9-7-202... by Live 5 News



Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.