S.C. reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 590 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.
Monday’s report also included 19 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 19 confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,552, probable cases to 2,055, confirmed deaths to 2,767, and 140 probable deaths.
The following is an updated breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties:
Here is a breakdown of the confirmed and probable cases reported:
This list contains the locations and age range of the confirmed and probable deaths reported:
