State pays Berkeley County employee $60K in discrimination lawsuit

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Insurance Reserve fund paid a former Berkeley County employee $60,000 after she sued claiming she was fired as retaliation and that she was discriminated against.
The woman suing worked as an Emergency Medical Technician for Berkeley County for 26 years before she was fired in 2017, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says she filed a charge of discrimination with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and they issued a notice of right to sue.
She filed this lawsuit against the county alleging that the Berkeley County Director of Medical Services Mathew Lindewirth contributed to her firing because of age and gender discrimination and that she was fired as retaliation for reporting about the alleged discrimination.
She was 49 years old at the time.
The county hired Lindwirth in 2016.
The lawsuit claims the director called her “derogatory names” and the county “denied plaintiff’s request to use the Government Grievance Procedure.”
She also claims that her male coworkers were treated more favorably.
According to Berkeley County, Lindewirth resigned in 2018 about two years after he stepped in that role.
We’ve reached out to Berkeley County for a comment.
