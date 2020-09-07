FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 18 forms in Atlantic off African coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are now watching two tropical depressions in the Atlantic as we approach the traditional peak of hurricane season.
Tropical Depression Eighteen formed early Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Eighteen
was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 20.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 12 mph, and
this general motion with some increase in forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to pass near or over the Cabo Verde Islands later Monday and Monday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later Monday or Monday night.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.65 inches.
Tropical Depression Seventeen, which developed Sunday night, is also expected to become a tropical storm later on Monday.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Seventeen was located near latitude 17.3 North, longitude 42.1 West.
The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 6 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual increase in forward speed.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some slow strengthening is forecast over the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later on Monday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.71 inches.
Forecasters are also watching an area of low pressure just south-southwest of Bermuda. They say it is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers.
Forecasters say there is only a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days and only a 30 percent chance over the next five.
Thursday marks the traditional peak of hurricane season.
The season has already produced 15 named storms. The remaining storm names on this year’s list are Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.
Forecasters expect enough named storms this year to require the use of Greek alphabet letters as storm names when the last name of the traditional list is used. The only other time the National Hurricane Center used Greek letters to name storms was in the 2005 hurricane season.
