Authorities investigating after teenager shot at Summerville park

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot at a park in Summerville.
On Monday night, a Summerville police officer officer responded to Wassamassaw Park near Highway 78 for a shooting. A woman said she heard a shooting nearby, and her fiancé was with the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Officers then located the victim in front of a building at the Garden Manor Townhomes.
The victim told officers he was coming from the rear of the park when he was shot and said he did not see anyone.
A witness said he heard five to six gunshots behind his home, and when he came out his back door he saw someone walking toward the park entrance and heard the victim say,"The shot me."
The witness then went inside his home to get a first aid kit and helped the victim, and stayed with him until police arrived.
If you have any information you are asked to call police.
