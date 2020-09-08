Authorities: Ladson man set home on fire, shot at cars, caught after 2-state chase

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 34-year-old man led authorities on a high-speed chase through two states after setting his home on fire and then shooting at cars on I-95.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year old Franklin Dangerfield set fire to his home on Royle Road Saturday.
According to CBS affiliate WNCN-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina, around 6 p.m., Dangerfield started shooting at cars with a sawed-off shotgun on I-95 just north of the South Carolina-North Carolina state line.
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said two drivers were injured by gunfire or debris from gunshots. Stone told a news conference a deputy was injured when he wrecked his car and was recovering at home.
According to the sheriff, there was more gunfire and a chase into Virginia with speeds as high as 110 miles per hour. The sheriff said Dangerfield crashed his truck in Emporia, Virginia.
He said Dangerfield appeared to be impaired.
Stone said several shotgun shells were found in his truck.
According to WNCN, Dangerfield is under guard at Virginia Medical Center in Richmond.
He’s expected to face several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.
A spokesman for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Dangerfield will be charged with arson in connection with the fire at his home.
