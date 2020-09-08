Authorities identify man found during search for missing person; police investigating as homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who police say they are treating as a homicide victim.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 22-year-old Kiyuon Tarig Reese from North Charleston was found dead on Monday at 11:13 a.m. during an investigation into a missing persons report.
Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the cause of death is pending and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
According to the North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to 3825 Ladson Road for a missing person incident.
After speaking to the complainant, officers searched the area, and a short time later found the person near an apartment building.
NCPD officials said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.
