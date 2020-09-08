Bond denied for man accused of stabbing Bonneau police chief in the face with ice pick

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Bond has been denied for a man accused of stabbing a police chief in the face with an ice pick.
Forrest Bowman had a court hearing Tuesday evening where he faced charges including attempted murder for an assault that left Bonneau Police Chief Franco Fuda with an injury under his left eye.
Berkeley County investigators said after stabbing Fuda under his left eye, Bowman ran to his mobile home and refused to come out. According to Fuda, Bowman told him that he was “going to die today.”
The SWAT team ordered Bowman to surrender several times.
Deputies also sent a robot into the suspect’s trailer to get a look inside the home to determine where Bowman might have been hiding. A short time later, they made entry into the home and brought him out. Authorities said Bowman was found hiding between a mattress and a wall.
Investigators said Bowman was recently arrested after allegedly threatening the pastor of a nearby church and police officer. He was recently released on bond.
