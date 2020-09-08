Charleston city councilman wants public input over response to May riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders have new information about the arrests made during the downtown riots back in May.
During Tuesday’s public safety committee meeting and city council meeting, they discussed how many people have been arrested and what charges were dropped.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds is hoping to release a full report and make a presentation to city council about the night of the riot with more details about what happened.
When that happens, city councilman Harry Griffin hopes the city will also hold a meeting to hear from the public.
“We are going to need all this information from this report in order to improve relations between all of our citizens, so there’s no way we can keep this internal,” Griffin said. “This to me is a situation where we need as many voices to be heard as possible.”
Griffin says he knows a lot of people who have been personally affected by the riots and still have questions that have not been answered.
He believes there will not be transparency until the public has a chance to comment on the city’s response to the riots.
Reynolds said the report should be done by the end of September.
It will made available to city council during their first October meeting.
