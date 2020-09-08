DHEC reports 233 COVID-19 cases associated with South Carolina schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control say there are currently 233 COVID-19 cases associated with staff and students in schools in South Carolina.
According to the latest DHEC report, there are 138 school student cases and 95 school employee cases.
State health officials are providing a school report that includes for every school both cumulative and rolling 30-day counts of confirmed cases among students, teachers and faculty members, and will be updated on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.
Here are the following cases involving school districts in the Lowcountry as well as surrounding areas.
- Lowcountry Montessori School - Less than 5 student cases
- May River High - Less than 5 student cases
- Berkeley County Middle College High - Less than five 5 cases
- Cross High - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Goose Creek High - Less than 5 student cases
- Hanahan Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Sangaree Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Academic Magnet High - Less than 5 student cases
- Buist Academy - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Camp Road Middle - Less than 5 student cases
- Coastal Christian Preparatory - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Minnie Hughes Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Orange Grove Charter - Less than 5 student cases
- St. Johns High - Less than 5 student cases and less than 5 faculty cases
- Wando High - Less than 5 student cases
- Colleton Prep Academy - Less than 5 student cases
- Flowertown Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Fort Dorchester High - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Summerville High - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Woodland High - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Zero cases reported
- Carver Edisto Middle - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Felton Laboratory Charter School - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Marshall Elementary - Less than 5 faculty cases
- Orangeburg Preparatory Schools - Less than 5 student cases
- Zero cases reported
DHEC released the following information on the school district reporting:
- The reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting.
- The reporting will include kindergarten through 12th grade students in private and public schools At this time, college students will not be captured in these reports, although several colleges and universities are choosing to announce cases on their websites. Students residing in South Carolina to go to school are included in South Carolina’s daily numbers, reported out by county based on current address.
- Only those individuals who physically attend school on a regular basis will be included in the counts Sports coaches, tutors, part-time employees, kitchen staff, custodial and maintenance workers and other school employees with a physical presence in schools will be included in these reports. Those students who participate in virtual instruction but are on campus regularly for extracurricular activities will also be included.
- Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports There may be in a delay in what cases are included in DHEC’s online reporting, as the agency works to receive the information, review it and confirm it before presenting it online
