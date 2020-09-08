FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching disturbance southwest of Bermuda; unsettled weather rest of week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disturbance is producing showers and storms about 300 miles southwest of Bermuda. This area will slowly migrate closer to the Carolina Coast the rest of the week. This area has a medium chance of developing in the next five days, but regardless of whether this area remains a disturbance or depression it will keep the rain chance higher than usual throughout the week.
Tonight a few showers are possible as moisture lingers along the coast. The highest rain chance will be for the coastal areas once again. Some energy aloft will try to move closer to the area later tonight and could help increase the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder overnight and early tomorrow morning. The greater rain chance will arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the showers that develop could be heavy. Look for a lot of clouds through the end of the week. There will be a chance for showers and each day into early next week.
In the tropics we are not only watching the area mentioned above, but 3 other systems. Tropical Storm Paulette continues to become stronger and better organized. The latest update form the NHC mentioned Paulette could briefly become a hurricane despite the shear in the storm’s area. The storm will take on more of a northwesterly track by the end of the week. A system wer’e watching even farther away is Tropical Storm Rene. This storm is not better organized today, but it is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane at some point in the next 24 hours. TS Rene should take a sharp turn north- which is very positive this early out! Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa. This should happen late in the work week and it has a high-end chance of developing with in the next 5 days. The next named storm would be Sally. There are only 4 more names left of the 2020 season, but that doesn’t mean the storms stop! If we get through the list of 2020 names, we would have to begin using the Greek Alphabet. It’s been a record-breaking, busy season so far!
TONIGHT: Scattered rain possible; LOW: 71.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and storm likely; HIGH: 85.
THURSDAY: Rain likely with plenty of clouds; HIGH: 86.
FRIDAY: More humid with scattered rain and storms possible; HIGH: 87.
SATURDAY: Scattered rain and storms possible; HIGH: 86.
SUNDAY: A few showers and storm possible; HIGH: 87.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
