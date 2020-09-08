FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching disturbance southwest of Bermuda; unsettled weather rest of week

In the tropics we are not only watching the area mentioned above, but 3 other systems. Tropical Storm Paulette continues to become stronger and better organized. The latest update form the NHC mentioned Paulette could briefly become a hurricane despite the shear in the storm’s area. The storm will take on more of a northwesterly track by the end of the week. A system wer’e watching even farther away is Tropical Storm Rene. This storm is not better organized today, but it is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane at some point in the next 24 hours. TS Rene should take a sharp turn north- which is very positive this early out! Another tropical wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa. This should happen late in the work week and it has a high-end chance of developing with in the next 5 days. The next named storm would be Sally. There are only 4 more names left of the 2020 season, but that doesn’t mean the storms stop! If we get through the list of 2020 names, we would have to begin using the Greek Alphabet. It’s been a record-breaking, busy season so far!