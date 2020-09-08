FIRST ALERT: 4 systems, 2 of them named, lined up in Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Days away from the official peak of hurricane season, forecasters are watching four systems across the Atlantic, two of which have become the latest named storms.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the one closest to the South Carolina coastline is about 300 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. Showers and thunderstorm activity associated with the low increased since Monday night, but remains somewhat disorganized. It could become a tropical depression as it moves slowly to the west to west-northwest.
But if it were to develop, it could enhance rain chances for the Carolinas by the end of the week.
Tropical Storm Paulette, meanwhile, formed Sunday night.
At 5 a.m., the center of Paulette was located near latitude 18.1 North, longitude 42.8 West. Paulette is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph and should continue in this general motion with a faster forward speed later Tuesday, then move west-northwestward Wednesday through Friday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, with little change in strength expected afterward through Thursday.
Some weakening is expected Thursday evening and Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.53 inches.
At 8 a.m. Tuesday, the center of Tropical Storm Rene was located near latitude 16.5 North, longitude 25.7 West. Rene, which formed on Monday, is moving toward the west near 15 mph, and a motion toward the west to west-northwest is expected over the next few days.
On the forecast track, the center of Rene will move away from the Cabo Verde Islands later Tuesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected Tuesday, followed by gradual strengthening through Thursday.
Rene is forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.56 inches.
The fourth area of concern is a tropical wave forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa by Thursday. Gradual development is expected once the system moves over water, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves generally westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.
The remaining storm names in the 2020 list are Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred. If those remaining names end up being used, and forecasters expect that to happen, letters of the Greek alphabet would then be used as storm names. The only time that happened in the past is during the 2005 hurricane season.
