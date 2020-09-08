Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/8)

Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (9/8)
Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | September 8, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT - Updated September 8 at 10:40 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Came in as a defensive replacement in a 2-1 loss to Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .170 with 3 HR’s and 9 RBI

Nick Ciuffo, C, Texas Rangers - Alternate list

Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Did not pitch in an 11-2 win over the Mets. The Beaufort native is 1-3 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 K’s in 31.1 IP.

National League

Justin Smoak, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers - Released by the Brewers. The Stratford alum is batting .186 with 5 HR’s and 15 RBI.

Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 0-2 with a run scored and a K in a 6-4 win over Minnesota. The Goose Creek native is batting .059 with an RBI

Triple-A

International League

James Reeves, P, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) - Season over

Class A

South Atlantic League

Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Rookie Advanced

Pioneer League

TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Season over

Appalachian League

Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Season over

Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Season over

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.